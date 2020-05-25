Prattville Honors Fallen War Heroes with Virtual Ceremony

by Justin Walker

Remembering our fallen heroes—

The city of Prattville held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony today- but in a different way than usual, because of the coronavirus.

And while the view was a bit different than normal, residents say the message remained the same.

“We still get to walk around and do everything we do because of our military fought to make sure we still have all the freedoms that we have,” resident Holly McCracken said.

The city pre-recorded its’ wreath laying ceremony to help with social distancing guidelines. The program is now airing virtually on the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Memorial Day is special for sisters Elizabeth Waddell and Nanette Ammons.

Their father served in the Vietnam and Korean wars, while serving in the United States Air Force. He passed away just a few years ago…

“We need to continue to honor our vets, everybody that served, anyway that served in any type of military. Even if we’re social distancing now, we can social distance and still honor everybody, anybody that served,” Waddell said.

Despite thinner crowds and fewer events due to the pandemic, residents are still finding ways to remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice..

“It’s just about honoring all of them, even my non-family members,” McCracken said.

American Legion Post 122 and VFW Post 1349 assisted in Prattville’s ceremony.