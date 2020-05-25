Remembering Rod and Paula Bramblett, One Year after Fatal Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Monday marks a sad anniversary for Auburn University sports. It was one year ago that Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula were killed in a car crash.

Rod Bramblett was known as “The Voice of the Auburn Tigers” for his work as a sports broadcaster at Auburn since 1993.

A year ago, on May 25, 2019, he and Paula were stopped at an intersection in Auburn, when their SUV was rear-ended by another SUV.

Investigators say the driver of the other SUV — Johnston Edward Taylor, who’s now 17 years old — was speeding when he slammed into the Brambletts. He was charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Last month, a judge said he would allow Taylor to go into home confinement after he completes an in-patient addiction treatment program because of the COVID-19 pandemic.