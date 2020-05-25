Soldiers’ Ultimate Sacrifice Honored in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

COVID-19 couldn’t stop the annual Memorial Day ceremony from happening in Selma. However, it did cause some major changes to the event.

Safety restrictions due to COVID-19 — forced organizers to hold a drive-thru event — instead of their traditional program.

People were given flags as they drove up to the event at Memorial Stadium.

Some people put their flag in wreaths located onsite. While others took their flag — to put on the grave of a loved one — who died in defense of freedom.

“Freedom comes with a price. And it’s those guys that made that ultimate sacrifice, that shed that blood on the battlefield to give us the freedom that we have,” said Mark Boswell.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3016 — and the American Legion Post 20 sponsored the event.