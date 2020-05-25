Update: Body Found in Lake Martin Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the body found in Lake Martin on Sunday afternoon has now been identified.

He says the victim was 34-year-old Anthony Lee Thornton of Tallassee.

On Sunday at about 1:25 P.M., the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unresponsive person in the lake near a home on North Holiday Drive.

Sheriff Abbett says the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.