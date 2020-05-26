Fifteen Year Old Juvenile Charged with Murder in Lowndes Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Lowndes County teen is facing a murder charge as a result of an apparent shooting over the weekend in Hope Hull.

Sgt. Pat Downing says the death investigation initiated following the incident — has now been upgraded to a murder investigation.

A 15 year old juvenile has been arrested and charged in the case.

Deputies found 33 year old Terrell Edmonds unresponsive at the scene when they responded to call on the 112-hundred block of County Road 26 Saturday morning.

Edmonds’ body was sent to the Department of Forensic Science to determine the exact cause of death.

“The initial appearance is gunshot wound. But that’s unofficial until DFS says so,” said Downing.

The teen suspect is being held in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center — without bond.

It’s the first homicide in the county this year.