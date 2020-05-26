Highland Home School Selected to Receive $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced the three Alabama schools that were selected to each receive a state of the art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named L.M. Smith Middle School in Birmingham, Saraland Middle School in Saraland and Highland Home School in Highland Home as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“I congratulate the three Alabama schools who are the recipient of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Council’s DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “It’s apparent, now more than ever, that fitness and health should be a priority and I’m proud that these schools have done just that.”

“This has been an extraordinary year. Even though COVID-19 impacted the school year, our DON’T QUIT! Campaign received an overwhelming response from schools around the great state of Alabama. We had many exceptional entries this year, but three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world,” said Mr. Steinfeld. “Because of the exceptional students and staff who are excited to make fitness a daily part of their lives, the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils is awarding L.M. Smith Middle School, Saraland Middle School and Highland Home School with new fitness centers that will have a lasting impact on kids and their communities now, and well into their future! Congratulations to these three schools and to every school that participated in the campaign. We look forward to our DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center ribbon cutting ceremonies later in the year!”

This year the NFGFC program will have completed 36 states and will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through a public/private partnership with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the United States.

These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.

For more information about the National Foundation, visit www.natgovfit.org.