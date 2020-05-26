Justice Department Defends Alabama Absentee Ballot Rule

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Justice Department is defending Alabama’s requirement to have witnesses sign an absentee ballot. The Justice Department filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit challenging election procedures. They said the witness signature requirement is not a violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Alabama absentee voters are currently required to submit photocopies of their photo identification and sign the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses.

The lawsuit filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program asks a federal judge to waive those mandates and force the state to offer curbside voting.

