Keep The Rain Gear Handy This Week

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and rainy weather pattern is hanging around this week. Moisture continues to stream into the state leading to showers and storms. The clouds and rain activity will help hold the heat down just a bit with highs dropping back into the lower to mid 80s for a few days. It looks like this weather setup will stick around through Friday. As we go into the weekend, a frontal boundary heads our way. This system will push the rain/storms to our east and allow drier air to move into the region Saturday. High pressure takes over and we go back to sunny and dry days Sunday and most of next week. The drier air along with ample sunshine will help send temps back into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for highs.