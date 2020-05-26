Pay It Forward: Brian Smith of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Brian Smith of Montgomery.

Smith helps his community in a variety of ways.

He anonymously pays for groceries for those in need.

He is a mentor to youth in Montgomery by hosting school supply giveaways. He also recently gave the Carver High School band $10,000 for new instruments and uniforms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith has had to adapt some of his practices to fit social distancing guidelines, but he is looking forward to getting back to hosting giveaways and other events to benefit his community.

For his efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting him with $333. Thank you, Brian Smith for all that you do!