Three Auburn Baseball Players are named All-Americans

by Adam Solomon

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball standouts Tanner Burns, Ryan Bliss and Rankin Woley have been tabbed Collegiate Baseball All-Americans following the shortened 2020 season, the publication announced Tuesday. Burns earned second-team honors while Bliss and Woley were named to the third team. Burns was also tabbed a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings a season ago and becomes the third Auburn player to be named a two-time All-American, joining Gregg Olson (1987-88) and Casey Mize (2017-18).

A native of Decatur, Alabama, Burns posted a 3-1 record with a 2.42 ERA and led the Tigers while ranking tied for eighth in the Southeastern Conference with 32 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched. In what will likely be his final start in an Auburn uniform, the junior right-hander pitched 7.0 scoreless innings and allowed one hit with a season-high 10 strikeouts vs. Chicago State on Mar. 6.

Bliss ranked second in the SEC and sixth in the country in hits (29) while also appearing in the top 10 in the league in runs (21), doubles (seven), triples (two) and total bases (46). Making the move from second base to shortstop prior to the season, the LaGrange, Georgia, native started in all 18 games at the position and didn’t commit an error in 58 chances. He was also a threat on the base paths as he tied for the team lead with five stolen bases.

Woley, who has also been named CoSIDA Academic All-District and both the Auburn and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, tied for the team lead and ranked tied for eighth in the SEC with a .412 average. He also ranked in the top 10 in the league in hits (28), doubles (eight), RBI (22) and total bases (42) and was the lone player in the NCAA to rank in the top 20 in hits, doubles and RBI. Like Bliss, he made the move across the diamond from first to third and started in all 18 games.