Vaughn Road MAPCO Offering Full Service Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

A local gas station is taking things way back. The MAPCO gas station on Vaughn Road in Montgomery announced its new full service program.

At least two employees will be outside seven days of the week between 10 am and 7 pm to pump gas, retrieve items from the store, and clean car windows. Each employee will have a mobile card machine to allow customers to make purchases from their car. Employees will also be responsible for cleaning pumps and wiping down surfaces. They will also have masks and face shields.

MAPCO officials say they are evaluating this program, think its in place now for the foreseeable future as they offer this convenience to their customers. They say they want to do what they can to help provide a service to their customers especially during this time of pandemic.

Two other MAPCO’s in Huntsville are providing the service as well.