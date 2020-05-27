A Few Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It’s a mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy morning with a few sprinkles here and there. Showers and storms become more likely by midday and especially towards the afternoon. A few severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Our primary severe weather threats are damaging straight-line winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter. Tornadoes are not a weather hazard today. Clouds and rain hold temperatures down again today, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms taper off late this evening, with just isolated showers and a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Lows remain in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms are possible on Thursday too. Some of these could be strong to severe as well. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across part of our area. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats again. Tornadoes are not a threat. Thanks to more sunshine during the day, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms taper off during the evening, with a mainly dry but warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

Expect some showers and storms on Friday too. These should be of a more routine summertime variety, and are not expected to be severe at this time. A front pushes through our area Saturday. While not cooling temperatures much (if at all), drier air pushes in, leading to lower rain chances this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, with perhaps a handful of afternoon showers or storms still possible.

Drier air and sunshine persist next week. Expect highs near 90° Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week, with just minuscule chances for rain. Overnight lows fall into the 60s each night.

TROPICS:

Tropical storm Bertha quickly spun up Wednesday morning near the South Carolina coastline. This storms moves inland quickly today, weakening as it does so. It could bring flooding rain to parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. However, it won’t impact Alabama. Bertha becomes the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic tropical season, even though the season doesn’t officially begin until June 1st.