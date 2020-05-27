Changes Made to 16th Annual Autism Crawfish Boil Scheduled for Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 16th Annual Autism Crawfish boil will be held this Saturday from 12 noon to 3 pm. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s event will be a drive thru.

The crawfish boil will be held in front of Riverwalk Stadium in Downtown Montgomery and will remain open until they run out of food. This year due to the economic strain caused by COVID-19 they are expecting a higher demand for the scholarship money than in previous years.

They say they are cooking 2,400 pounds this year and they’ll be able to see the pots lined up.

Organizers say autism is not going to stop and the interventions doesn’t need to either.

Those who purchased tickets before the format change will be able to arrive at 11am, 1 hour before everyone else, and those who purchased VIP tickets will receive a larger amount of food.