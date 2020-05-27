Ibraheem Yazeed Indicted on Assault on Police Officer Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County judge, Steven Speakman, has found probable cause to indict Ibraheem Yazeed on assault charges. Judge Speakman says there is enough evidence to send the assault charge over to the grand jury.

Police say Yazeed bit a correctional officer and kicked another one while incarcerated at Lee County Jail

Yazeed will be back in court on June 3rd for the preliminary hearing in the capital murder case involving 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.