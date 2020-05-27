Jackson Hospital Requiring Masks for All Visitors

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jackson Hospital announced today that visitors entering a Jackson Hospital & Clinic facility will be required to wear a face covering at all times.

All patients are required to wear a face covering prior to and while receiving care.

Jackson Hospital says it currently has 43 positive COVID-19 in-patients and 21 in-patients pending test results, who are being cared for using CDC isolation protocols.

The hospital says positive cases of COVID-19 within its facility will be reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers of Disease Control, as mandated.

The hospital recommends if anyone has been diagnosed or suspects they may have contracted this virus, they should self-quarantine until they can be tested or they are symptom-free for a total of seven days.