UPDATE: Jamari Smith, Montgomery High School Basketball Star Drowns

According to the Auburn Department, a teenage male from Montgomery drowned in the 100 block of Shell Toomer Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

The Lee County Coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Jamari Smith.

Officials say first responders who arrived on scene immediately performed CPR on the Smith to resuscitate him.

Smith was transported by ambulance to EAMC Emergency Room, where he continued to receive lifesaving treatment and tragically, those efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at 6:05 p.m.

According to the police department, the case remains under investigation, although all indications are that the Smith died as a result of an accidental drowning.

Smith was a member of the Lee High School Basketball team that won a championship this year.