NASA Chief ‘All In’ on Tom Cruise Filming Movie on International Space Station

by Alabama News Network Staff

NASA is rolling out the International Space Station’s red carpet for Tom Cruise.

Administrator Jim Bridenstine said before Wednesday’s planned launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket that Elon Musk’s company is already getting customers eager to fly into orbit. Bridenstine says he doesn’t admit it often, but he was inspired to become a Navy pilot after watching Cruise’s blockbuster movie “Top Gun.” He says if Cruise can make a new movie in space that inspires the next generation Elon Musk, “NASA is all in.”

He’s leaving it to Cruise and SpaceX to provide a rundown on the upcoming mission.

