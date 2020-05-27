Rain/Storms Through Late Week

by Shane Butler



This cloudy and wet weather pattern will be sticking around through Friday. An area of low pressure to our west continues to help funnel moisture into the area. This will lead to more showers and storms each day. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe with the main threat damaging winds. Daytime high temps will manage mid to upper 80s through the end of the workweek. A frontal boundary is set to make run at us Saturday. This boundary will move the rainy weather pattern out of here and allow drier air to spill into the deep south. We should see several days of rain free conditions starting Sunday and lasting through most of next week. Temps will still manage mid to upper 80s but a few morning will be rather mild with upper 50s to lower 60s early next week.