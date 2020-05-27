Wind Creek Reopening All Casinos on June 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Governor Ivey has loosened some of the COVID-19 restriction, many people have been asking the same question. “When is Wind Creek Casino going to open its doors.

On Wednesday, via Facebook, Wind Creek Casino announced they will open their three facilities on June 8.

It's official! We are reopening to the public on Monday, June 8th! Capacity limits are going to be enforced, so if you… Posted by Wind Creek Wetumpka on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The casinos will operate with a limited capacity. To secure a guaranteed spot you must book your reservation beginning next Wednesday (6/3) on WindCreekCasino.com.

Walk-ups will be welcome after accommodations for those with reservations.