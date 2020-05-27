Wind Creek Reopening All Casinos on June 8
As Governor Ivey has loosened some of the COVID-19 restriction, many people have been asking the same question. “When is Wind Creek Casino going to open its doors.
On Wednesday, via Facebook, Wind Creek Casino announced they will open their three facilities on June 8.
The casinos will operate with a limited capacity. To secure a guaranteed spot you must book your reservation beginning next Wednesday (6/3) on WindCreekCasino.com.
Walk-ups will be welcome after accommodations for those with reservations.