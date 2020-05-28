A Few More Severe Storms Possible Thursday

by Ben Lang

There’s a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather in our area today. Just like Wednesday, damaging winds and hail are the main severe weather threats. Most of the storms taper off this evening, with a mainly dry overnight. Keep in mind that it won’t be raining everywhere at all times today, with only an isolated to scattered coverage of storms. Outside of showers and storms, expect a sun/cloud mix today. That allows temperatures to warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. Lows fall into the upper 60s tonight.

Expect a scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms Friday. These look more routine for this time of year, and are not expected to be severe at this time. A front moves through Friday night/Saturday. That finally ends our cloudy, wet, and unsettled pattern. Sunshine returns in more abundant supply this weekend. However, isolated showers/storms remain possible Saturday, especially in far south Alabama. Sunday through the first few days of next week look mainly sunny and mainly dry.

The front doesn’t cool temperatures much (if at all), but the drier air allows for overnight lows in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday night. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s. June begins next week, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Clouds, humidity, and temperatures may rise a bit by next Thursday as southerly surface winds return.