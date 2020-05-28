ALEA Investigating 375 Traffic Crashes Resulting in 5 Fatalities, 10 Boat Crashes Over Memorial Day Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated 375 traffic crashes with five fatalities, as well as 10 boat crashes and four non-boating fatalities (drownings) during this year’s official Memorial Day holiday travel period, which was from 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 22, to midnight Monday, May 25.

In May 2019, during the same extended holiday, Troopers from ALEA’s Highway Patrol investigated 343 traffic crashes resulting in six deaths while Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol investigated eight boat crashes resulting in two fatalities, and zero drownings.

This past weekend’s traffic fatalities involved three drivers, one passenger and one motorcyclist.

The deadly crashes occurred in Autauga, Hale, Lee and Mobile counties. The motorcyclist was using a helmet at the time of the crash, however three of the four individuals killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts were not buckled in. Monday, May 25, was the only zero-traffic fatality day of the four-day weekend.

The drownings occurred in the following areas: two at Orange Beach, Baldwin County; one at Little River National Recreation Area, DeKalb County; and one at Lake Martin, Tallapoosa County. Boat crashes investigated by ALEA’s Marine Patrol ranged from single-vessel property-type crashes to boat fires and multi-vessel crashes involving injuries.

Although the holiday travel period has concluded, ALEA Troopers will continue to patrol Alabama roadways and waterways throughout the summer and conduct DUI checkpoints and other enforcement activities designed to curb crashes, injuries and fatalities. Troopers will also participate in this year’s Click It or Ticket, a National Highway Safety Administration campaign promoting seat-belt usage. This year’s Click It or Ticket was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin Monday, June 15, and end Sunday, June 28. Everyone is reminded to use seat belts no matter how short the trip, as well as to use personal flotation devices (PFDs) while on the water.