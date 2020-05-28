Auburn University at Montgomery

by Janae Smith

The staff of Counseling and Health Promotion Services (CHPS) provides different levels of support to AUM students. Currently enrolled students are provided free, professional and confidential counseling services through individual and group counseling appointments. Meeting with a counselor is a chance to explore one’s hopes and fears, and determine possible courses of action or resolution in a respectful, non-judgmental, and confidential setting.

For more information visit: http://www.aum.edu/current-students/health-and-wellness/counseling-center/counseling-services