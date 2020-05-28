Drier Days Ahead

by Shane Butler



This active weather pattern is slowly but surely winding down. A frontal boundary will move through the state and push all the rain activity to our east. High pressure will build in behind the frontal passage and this will allow us to dry out for several days. In the mean time, scat’d showers and storms will be possible again Friday. Otherwise, we expect partly sunny skies with temps in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers/storms along with mid 80s on Saturday. The ridge of high pressure takes over and it’s looking sunny and dry Sunday. It starts out feeling nice as temps fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday morning. Temps will continue to manage mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. We remain under the influence of high pressure most of next week. This will provide us a sunny and warmer weather pattern that lingers through the workweek.