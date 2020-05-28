by Janae Smith





At Jackson Hospital, we are committed to providing patient care that is appropriate, effective and safe. Making quality and safety information available that is understandable, usable and timely continues with our tradition of high quality and innovation.

Jackson Hospital is committed to the River Region community as we stand on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19. Keeping patients healthy and safe is central to our mission. The Jackson Hospital staff remain consistent in year-round emergency preparedness training; as our protocols to care for patients ensures the safety of hospital staff, visitors and the community. Additionally, we are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health to coordinate pandemic response efforts.