Many Mourn the Death of Lee Dual-sport Star, UAB Football Signee Jamari “Chop” Smith

by Rashad Snell

Many people around the area are saddened by the drowning death of Lee basketball and football star Jamari Smith. Smith drowned Wednesday afternoon at Chewacla State Park in Auburn.

There have been an abundance of post on social media mourning Smith’s death. UAB Head Football Coach Bill Clark (Smith was signed to play football at UAB), MPS, Former Lee Generals, First-Round NFL Draft Pick Henry Ruggs III, etc. all made statements on Smith’s death.

Smith became a viral sensation this season this past season with his high flying dunks, all while helping to lead Lee High School to its first state basketball championship in school history.

Montgomery Public Schools released the following statement:

Montgomery Public Schools sends its deepest condolences to the family of Jamari “Chop” Smith. Smith attended Robert E. Lee High School, where he was an outstanding student and star athlete. As a recent graduate of the Class of 2020, he would have attended the University of Alabama Birmingham this fall and be on the school’s football team.

“We’re all deeply saddened by the loss of Jamari. The entire MPS family will miss him dearly. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones,” said Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore. We ask for respect for Mr. Smith’s family, loved ones, classmates, and the entire Lee High School family.

