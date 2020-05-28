Montgomery Area Health Authority

by Janae Smith

MAMHA provides a continuum of mental health services for persons with mental illness in a four county area in central Alabama, which includes Montgomery County, Autauga County, Elmore County and Lowndes County. Services include:

Psychiatric Services

Medication Management and Monitoring

Individual Therapy for Adults and Children

Intensive Day Treatment

Rehabilitative Day Treatment

Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Adult Residential Treatment Services

Supported Housing

School Based Therapy

Court Screenings/Evaluations

Outreach Services

Referrals to other agencies