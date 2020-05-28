Montgomery Area Health Authority
MAMHA provides a continuum of mental health services for persons with mental illness in a four county area in central Alabama, which includes Montgomery County, Autauga County, Elmore County and Lowndes County. Services include:
Psychiatric Services
Medication Management and Monitoring
Individual Therapy for Adults and Children
Intensive Day Treatment
Rehabilitative Day Treatment
Bipolar Disorder
Schizophrenia
Adult Residential Treatment Services
Supported Housing
School Based Therapy
Court Screenings/Evaluations
Outreach Services
Referrals to other agencies