Nearly 17,000 Alabama Residents Filed COVID-19 Related Unemployment Claims Last Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of May 17 – May 23.

27,920 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period. 16,926 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Industries with the most number of claims are: Industry Not Available (8,459), followed by Administrative and Support Services (2,718), Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (2,631), Food Service and Drinking Places (2,125), Education Services (888) and General Merchandise Stores (700).

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 4,221.