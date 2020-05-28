Nearly 17,000 Alabama Residents Filed COVID-19 Related Unemployment Claims Last Week

Unemployment BenefitsThe Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of May 17 – May 23.

27,920 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period. 16,926 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Industries with the most number of claims are: Industry Not Available (8,459), followed by Administrative and Support Services (2,718), Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (2,631), Food Service and Drinking Places (2,125), Education Services (888) and General Merchandise Stores (700).

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 4,221.

 

Historical Table
3/14/2020    1,824
3/21/2020    12,369
3/28/2020    80,984
4/4/2020    106,739
4/11/2020    77,515
4/18/2020    66,432
4/25/2020    74,966
5/2/2020    28,985
5/9/2020    26,666
5/16/2020    25,150
5/23/2020    27,920
TOTAL    529,550
