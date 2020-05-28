Other Mental Health Resources

by Janae Smith

Call 2-1-1 for crisis intervention services, support groups, counseling, drug and alcohol intervention and rehabilitation.

Visit their site for more information: http://www.211connectsalabama.org/

Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-TALK 1-800-273-8255

Visit their site for more information: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Hands on River Region

Visit their site for more information:

https://www.handsonriverregion.org/

Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office

Visit their site for more information: https://www.montgomerysheriff.com/