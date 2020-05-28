Pine Hill Mission Hosts Drive-Thru Food Giveaway in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hundreds of people turn out for a drive-thru food giveaway this morning in Wilcox County.

Additionally, tons of food was given away Thursday — to needy families in Pine Hill and the surrounding areas.

“It’s a blessing, what it is,” said Chester Butler of Grove Hill.

Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetable were loaded into vehicles — as people drove by Pine Hill Mission Food Bank and Outreach.

“Pull up here and you pop your trunk. They put it in your trunk for you. They don’t want you to get out,” said Butler.

Edith Ruffin is the CEO and one of the founders of Pine Hill Mission.

“So many people are falling through the cracks,” she said.

“People just wouldn’t believe how great that need is for food.”

A need that has only grown — since the COVID-19 outbreak — according to Ruffin.

And as a consequence, it’s the second drive-thru food giveaway the non-profit has held for people in the area.

“The Pine Hill Mission serves 19 other surrounding towns,” said Ruffin.

“We reach out in Wilcox County but we also help with food and clothing in Marengo County. And there are so many people, seniors that are falling through the crack in Clarke County, we reach to them also.”

For more information about future food giveaways — or other services provided at Pine Hill Mission — call (334) 419-7008.