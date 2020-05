Safe From The Storm: Remembering Hurricane Opal, 25 Years Later

by Alabama News Network Staff

Some people may think Montgomery and the rest of Central Alabama is too far inland to get the effects of a hurricane.

But Hurricane Opal came right through Montgomery in 1995, leaving behind lasting damage. That storm was one of many that proves that people in our area need to be ready for hurricane season.

Bluewater Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas was working in Montgomery in 1995 and shares his memories of Opal, 25 years later.