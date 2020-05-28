by Janae Smith

The Wellness Coalition provides health care access services primarily to the River Region’s non-elderly adults who have chronic diseases (diabetes, heart disease, asthma, obesity and others) and no health insurance. This non-profit organization also provides, through service contracts with local agencies, services for persons of other ages, such as elderly and children or those who are underinsured; and community health and wellness interventions in other venues such as churches and community agencies.