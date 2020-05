by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers have now identified the two people killed in a motorhome crash south of Montgomery.

State troopers say 63-year-old Leland Courson of Montgomery was killed when the motorhome left Interstate 65 and overturned. The wreck also killed 61-year-old Stephanie Courson. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about six miles south of Hope Hull on Wednesday afternoon.