Body of Missing Montgomery Man Found in South Carolina

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two months after a 42-year-old man disappeared from Alabama, his body was found in South Carolina.

Phillip Rawling Jr. was reported missing March 31 by his family in Montgomery. They said he suffered from a mental condition that required medication.

According to reports, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina said Rawling’s vehicle was found abandoned May 20 on St. Helena Island. Three days later, Rawling’s body was found near where his vehicle had been recovered.

