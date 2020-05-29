Body Recovered from Cahaba River After Three Day Search

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Search crews recover a body from the Cahaba River — following nearly three days of searching for a missing swimmer.

The body was recovered by ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division — at around 6:40 Friday morning.

Capt. Johnathan Cole says the body was found about four miles downstream from where 23 year old Steven Nichols disappeared in the water.

Witnesses told authorities — that Nichols was swimming across the river Tuesday — when he went under — and disappeared.

Cole says the body has been sent to forensics to be identified — and learn the cause of death.

“Through the preliminary investigation we have belief that it is the body of Steven Nichols, but we are waiting on confirmation from the autopsy,” said Capt. Johnathan Cole with the Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office.

He says results from the autopsy could take about a week to get back. Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing.