How Has COVID-19 Impacted Produce Sales?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Local Farmers are going to be challenged to get their vegetable crops picked this year because of COVID-19 and Social Distancing.

The grocery shopping consumer has really placed a high demand on fresh vegetables this year.

Wright’s State Farmers Market says business is great right now with their produce and that they have sold more vegetable crops this year so far than they ever have before.

Because of COVID-19, people are finding it hard to find fresh vegetables in large grocery stores.