Positive COVID-19 Tests Cause Partial Shutdown at Dallas Co. Courthouse

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two departments at the Dallas County Courthouse have been shutdown after two employees test positive for COVID-19.

The courthouse just reopened to the public about two weeks ago — after a two month shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says one of the employees who tested positive worked in the license and tag department. While the other — worked in the commissioners office.

Nunn says both employees got tested — after a family member tested positive for the virus. He says the threat the two workers posed to the public was minimal.

He says both departments have now been shut down — for the next two weeks.

“Meaning that we allowed the employees within the two departments to go home in self quarantine for 14 days in compliance — and in — to adhere to the health regulations and the CDC rules,” said Nunn.

Nunn says people can still renew their tags online — or by mail. He says no penalties or late fees will be applied — until June 22nd.