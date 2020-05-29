Scattered Showers And Storms Friday; Trending Drier This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Another warm and muggy start to our day with a few showers across southwest Alabama. Isolated showers are possible during the morning, but a higher coverage of rain hold off until the afternoon. Routine daytime showers and storms scatter the Alabama sky today. Severe weather isn’t expected, but keep in mind that summer-pattern storms can still produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Outside the chance for rain, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms taper off during the evening, with a partly cloudy and mainly dry Friday night. Lows range between the mid and upper 60s. Isolated showers or storms are possible Saturday as a “cold” front pushes through central and south Alabama. The front won’t cool temperatures much, but expect lower humidity and sunshine with no rain to return Sunday. Saturday’s high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. The less-humid air arrives Saturday night, with a clearing sky and low in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures warm into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon, but it feels more comfortable thanks to the lower humidity. Again, no rain is expected for part two of the weekend, with abundant sunshine throughout the day. Sunday night lows recede into the low/mid 60s.

June starts off mainly dry and very warm to hot in our area. Expect upper 80s (and low 90s for far south Alabama) Monday through Wednesday next week. For the first few days of next week, surface winds are mainly out of the east, so humidity remains on the lower end. Within that easterly flow, a handful of isolated showers/storms could develop during the afternoon each day. Tuesday may feature the best chance for a couple of those. Humidity creeps back up by next Thursday, with winds returning to a more southerly direction by then. While humidity increases, rain chances still look low next Thursday and Friday. The air feels quite summery indeed, with highs in the low 90s both days.