Sunny & Drier For A Change

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will be making a run at the deep south Saturday. Its passage will sweep out the rain activity and return us to a drier weather pattern for several days. High pressure builds in behind the boundary and this will live us with sunny skies for a change. Temps will start out rather mild for a few mornings. Upper 50s to lower 60s are likely Sunday and again Monday. Abundant sunshine along with drier air will be helping send temps into the upper 80s to lower 90s most of next week. As temps heat up, we can’t rule out those isolated late afternoon pop up showers or storms but we’re thinking they will be few and far between. Definitely going to feel a lot like summer as we head into the first week of June.