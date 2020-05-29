Troy adds Iowa to 2024 Football Schedule

Troy finalized its 2024 non-conference schedule with the addition of a game at Iowa on Sept. 14, both schools announced Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools. Troy’s visit to Kinnick Stadium will be its first to Big Ten country since the Trojans knocked off Nebraska in 2018; Troy is 1-8 all-time against members of the Big Ten. The remainder of Troy’s non-conference schedule in 2024 includes home games against Southern Miss and Florida A&M and a road trip to Memphis.

Troy Vs Iowa

 

Future Troy Football Schedules

2021
Southern
Liberty
at South Carolina
at Southern Miss

2022
Army

at Ole Miss
at Western Kentucky

2023
Western Kentucky
at Army

at Kansas State

2024
Florida A&M
Southern Miss
at Memphis

at Iowa

2025
Memphis
at Clemson

2026
at Mississippi State

2027
Mississippi State

2028
Southern Miss
at UAB

2029
at Southern Miss
UAB

2030

at Army

2031

Army

