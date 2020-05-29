Troy adds Iowa to 2024 Football Schedule
Troy finalized its 2024 non-conference schedule with the addition of a game at Iowa on Sept. 14, both schools announced Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools. Troy’s visit to Kinnick Stadium will be its first to Big Ten country since the Trojans knocked off Nebraska in 2018; Troy is 1-8 all-time against members of the Big Ten. The remainder of Troy’s non-conference schedule in 2024 includes home games against Southern Miss and Florida A&M and a road trip to Memphis.
Future Troy Football Schedules
2021
Southern
Liberty
at South Carolina
at Southern Miss
2022
Army
at Ole Miss
at Western Kentucky
2023
Western Kentucky
at Army
at Kansas State
2024
Florida A&M
Southern Miss
at Memphis
at Iowa
2025
Memphis
at Clemson
2026
at Mississippi State
2027
Mississippi State
2028
Southern Miss
at UAB
2029
at Southern Miss
UAB
2030
at Army
2031
Army