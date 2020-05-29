Troy adds Iowa to 2024 Football Schedule

by Adam Solomon

Troy finalized its 2024 non-conference schedule with the addition of a game at Iowa on Sept. 14, both schools announced Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools. Troy’s visit to Kinnick Stadium will be its first to Big Ten country since the Trojans knocked off Nebraska in 2018; Troy is 1-8 all-time against members of the Big Ten. The remainder of Troy’s non-conference schedule in 2024 includes home games against Southern Miss and Florida A&M and a road trip to Memphis.

Future Troy Football Schedules

2021

Southern

Liberty

at South Carolina

at Southern Miss

2022

Army

at Ole Miss

at Western Kentucky

2023

Western Kentucky

at Army

at Kansas State

2024

Florida A&M

Southern Miss

at Memphis

at Iowa

2025

Memphis

at Clemson

2026

at Mississippi State

2027

Mississippi State

2028

Southern Miss

at UAB

2029

at Southern Miss

UAB

2030

at Army

2031

Army