Montgomery Group Holds Procession and Vigil in Remembrance of George Floyd

by Alabama News Network Staff

A group took to the streets of Montgomery this afternoon in remembrance of George Floyd, the man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Memorial Day. His death has sparked protests across the country.

In Montgomery, about 20-30 people held a car procession from West Fairview Avenue to the Montgomery Police Department downtown. They are speaking out against racism and police brutality.

Floyd, who was black, died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck and kept it there for more than eight minutes as Floyd was on the pavement.

The officer has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

