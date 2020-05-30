Protest on Alabama Capitol Steps over George Floyd’s Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

A group of protesters took to the steps of the Alabama Capitol this afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis, Minnesota, police on Memorial Day. His death has sparked protests nationwide.

The group maintained social distancing while holding signs. They want improved race relations and police relations with the communities they serve.

Floyd, who was black, died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck and kept it there for more than eight minutes as Floyd was on the pavement.

The officer has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

