Safe From The Storm: How Hurricanes Get Their Names

by Alabama News Network Staff

We’re used to calling hurricanes by their names — Camille, Fredric, Andrew, Opal, Ivan, Katrina, Michael — these are a few memorable storms.

But who gets to choose the names? And why are some names reused, while others are retired.

Alabama News Network Weather Authority Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett gives us a look at hurricane names, including the ones being used this year.