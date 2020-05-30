Safe From The Storm: Putting Together a Hurricane Kit

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hurricane seasons run from June 1 until November 1 each year. One of the most important things you can do now is to put together a hurricane kit.

That kit should contain bottled water, a flashlight and the other usual items in case your power and water service go out. But you should also have copies of your important personal documents.

Alabama News Network Weather Authority Meteorologist Ben Lang gives us a complete look at what you should do now in order to be prepared.