Sunny And Warm With Less Humidity Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a mainly dry and hot day with mostly fair-weather clouds in the sky. High temperatures soared into the lower 90s in many locations, despite a cold front pushing through the state today. However, with our winds now out of the north, we’ll begin feeling less-humid air tonight. Expect a clearing sky with abundant sunshine to greet us after sunrise Sunday. Low temperatures slide into the low and mid 60s, which is actually near-normal. However, there should be noticeably less humidity in the air, which is more than we’ve been able to say lately.

Sunday features abundant sunshine with a warm afternoon. High temperatures rise into the mid and upper 80s, but again, it feels pretty nice with the lower humidity. Sunday night lows fall into the mid and upper 60s one more time. Humidity may rise already on Monday, with winds turning to the east. Within that easterly flow, we’ll likely see clouds develop, and there’s even a chance for a stray afternoon shower. However, the vast majority of our area stays dry. Monday’s high temperatures reach the upper 80s. Monday night lows only fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday’s rain chance looks slightly higher, with winds turning more to the southeast. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Low-90° warmth is possible starting Wednesday next week. Rain chances remain slim to none through Friday, despite the return of higher humidity. Afternoon high temperatures warm into the low 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Afternoon showers and storms still look isolated next Saturday and Sunday, and both days look like the warmest over the next eight days. Some locations could reach the mid-90s by next weekend, if not sooner.