Update: Funeral Details for Lee and Stephanie Courson, Owners of Carol’s Carpet in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Funeral details have been announced for Lee and Stephanie Courson, the owners of Carol’s Carpet in Montgomery. They were killed in a motorhome crash Wednesday on Interstate 65.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5 to 7PM at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday at 2PM at Leak Memory Chapel.

Their service will be broadcast with Facebook Live on the Leak Memory Chapel Facebook page. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Landmark Church RSVP or to Auburn University in memory of Lee and Stephanie Courson.