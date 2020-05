by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have confirmed that a man shot in the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road has died of his injuries.

Police say the man was shot Friday night and was taken to the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say there have been no arrests. They say they have no other information to release.

If you can help police solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.