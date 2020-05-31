A Mainly Dry And Very Warm Start To June

by Ben Lang

It was a nice final day of May across central and south Alabama. Temperatures rose into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, after morning lows fell to the upper 50s to low and mid 60s. Sunshine was abundant, and humidity was low with heat index temperatures actually cooler than air temperature readings at times during the afternoon. This evening looks nice with plenty of sunshine early, then a clear sky after sunset through at least 11PM. Temperatures fall into the low 80s by 7PM, with low 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid 60s.

Monday begins on a mostly sunny and mild note, but expect another quick warm-up. By the afternoon, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s, with a couple lower 90° readings possible. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon, with a very small chance for a stray shower. Any that form will be very light, brief, and isolated. Measurable rain is unlikely Monday. Monday night won’t be as mild, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

There’s a better chance for an afternoon shower or storms Tuesday. However, the chance also looks isolated, with many locations remaining dry. Otherwise, we’ll see warm temperatures again, with highs in the upper 80s and some low 90s. Temperatures slowly trend up through the rest of the week, while rain chances remain slim to none. Expect highs near 90° on Wednesday, with low 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Low-90° heat continues next weekend, while afternoon rain chances remain isolated. There’s a possible wrench in that outcome though, depending on potential tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico this week. If a system develops, it would eventually track north through the Gulf. Where exactly it goes plays a large role in our forecast for next weekend and early next week. We’ll keep a close eye on it, because there may eventually be much greater impacts to our area. Stay tuned!

TROPICS:

The remnants of Eastern Pacific tropical storm Amanda could eventually re-emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico this week. The NHC gives this system a medium chance of becoming at least a tropical depression within the next 2-5 days. There’s a 40% chance of development within 2 days, and a 50% chance of development within 5 days. Again, the eventual track of this system plays a big role in our forecast for next weekend and early the following week.