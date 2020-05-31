Greenville Man Dies in a Car Accident Sunday Afternoon

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Butler County man has died in a two-car collision at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Steven Yancey Campbell, 31, of Greenville was killed when the 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Markell Harris of Greenville.

Campbell was transported to Regional Medical Center in Greenville where he was pronounced dead. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of US 31 and Gravel Hill Road, approximately 5 miles southeast of Greenville.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.