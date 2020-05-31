Peaceful Protests Continued Sunday On Capitol Steps

by Justin Walker

Sunday marked the second day of peaceful protests on the State Capitol steps.

More than one hundred protesters were at the rally.

They held signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and a few activists gave speeches about the need to educate themselves on laws.

Protests across the country are a result of the death death of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis, Minnesota, police on Memorial Day.

Floyd, who was black, died when the white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck and kept it there for more than eight minutes as Floyd was on the pavement.

A video released last week shows Floyd being pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer– and calling for help.

That officer has been charged with third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.