Alabama COVID-19 Cases Surpass 18,000

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has topped 18,000 cases of coronavirus. The state’s Department of Public Health says Alabama had more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 600 deaths as of Monday.

Nearly a third of the cases were reported in the last two weeks as the state loosened restrictions on gatherings and public places.

The state last month lifted most of the restrictions that had been in place, allowing restaurants, hair salons, entertainment venues and other places to open with social distancing requirements.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)